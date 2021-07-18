UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,299 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Pitney Bowes worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 246,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,581,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 210,205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 995,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 113,222 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBI opened at $8.45 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.29 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

PBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

