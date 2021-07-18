UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,842 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Altair Engineering worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $64.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,283.40 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $618,680.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at $548,383.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $6,547,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,851 shares of company stock valued at $28,638,129 over the last 90 days. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.