UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 10,610 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,067,000 after acquiring an additional 205,768 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $60,385,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $58,118,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $46,645,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

LPRO stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

