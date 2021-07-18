UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 13,985 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of United Natural Foods worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in United Natural Foods by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $31.94 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $4,235,509.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,641.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $290,794.14. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,429. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

