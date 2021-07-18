UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TTEC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $100.07 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.01.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

