UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 10,325 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,379 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 229.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.23.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.54. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.