UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,494 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Editas Medicine worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 56,269 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 4,304.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth about $1,561,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.86.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

