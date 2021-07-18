UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,822. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.