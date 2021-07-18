UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Short Interest Update

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,260,000 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 13,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

UDR stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.25. 2,025,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

In related news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $562,214.65. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,015. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

