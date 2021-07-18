UGAS (UGAS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $110,835.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $110,835.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00049080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.06 or 0.00810221 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

