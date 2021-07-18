Umbrella Network Trading Down 28.9% This Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $235,432.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00021079 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

