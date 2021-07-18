UNICORN Token (UNI) Achieves Market Cap of $77,309.87

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 94.2% higher against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $77,309.87 and $16.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00051471 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000286 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000715 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 86.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

