UniFarm (UFARM) Market Capitalization Tops $2.29 Million

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. UniFarm has a market cap of $2.29 million and $5,386.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UniFarm has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00100095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00146896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,487.75 or 0.99658218 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

