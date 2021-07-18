Unifi Protocol DAO Price Hits $6.30 on Top Exchanges (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $26.22 million and $8.76 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.30 or 0.00019918 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00034214 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00243599 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00036466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00012829 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001576 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.