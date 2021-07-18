Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Boosted by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Unilever by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Unilever by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Unilever by 4.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 265.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 246,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.15. 1,816,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,747. The stock has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UL shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

