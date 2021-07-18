Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 667.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after acquiring an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,473. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $167.57 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.27.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

