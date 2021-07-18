Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.45, for a total value of $1,984,500.00. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Universal Display by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock opened at $204.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $152.00 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.71.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.