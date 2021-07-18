Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.88.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.45, for a total value of $1,984,500.00. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
OLED stock opened at $204.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $152.00 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.71.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.
