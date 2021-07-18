Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Short Interest Update

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 742,200 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 213,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. 104,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,156. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

