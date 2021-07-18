UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $2.82 billion and $2.96 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $2.95 or 0.00009326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.41 or 0.00377207 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

