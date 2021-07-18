USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stake Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,460 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.88% of USANA Health Sciences worth $57,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USNA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USNA opened at $99.81 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.21.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 32.54%. On average, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $39,652.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,739. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

