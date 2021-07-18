USD Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.59 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $26.64 billion and approximately $1.59 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,955.83 or 0.06168429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00133919 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USD Coin Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 26,632,609,280 coins. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

