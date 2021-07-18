USDJ (USDJ) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.14 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00039768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00102990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00148671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,697.95 or 1.00130204 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.