v.systems (VSYS) Hits Market Cap of $37.46 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One v.systems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, v.systems has traded down 13% against the US dollar. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $37.46 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About v.systems

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,249,644,271 coins and its circulating supply is 2,326,035,807 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

