Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $93,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,369,000 after acquiring an additional 45,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $51.07. 5,953,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,855,238. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.