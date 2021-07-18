Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fullen Financial Group

Fullen Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.30. The company had a trading volume of 436,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,022. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.32.

