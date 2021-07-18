VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Up 34.7% in June

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VTTGF opened at $270.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.42. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $270.42 and a 1-year high of $270.42.
