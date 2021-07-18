VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Up 34.7% in June

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTTGF opened at $270.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.42. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $270.42 and a 1-year high of $270.42.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

