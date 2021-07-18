VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) CRO Life Sciences Maste Perceptive Sells 2,832 Shares

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) CRO Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92.

Shares of VBIV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,712. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 516,133 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 748,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 32.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VBIV. Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.