Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $317.45.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $315.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.46. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $326.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.66, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 1,839 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.61, for a total value of $552,821.79. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,836 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $711,447.12. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $6,414,462 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

