Veil (VEIL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $329.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $329.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,529.30 or 0.99917303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00033623 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.76 or 0.01178107 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.00359812 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.74 or 0.00360458 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

