Velas (VLX) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $83.35 million and $1.87 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000950 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000520 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001384 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.