Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) COO Sells $3,348,750.00 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) COO James A. Varilek sold 71,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $3,348,750.00.

Shares of VRA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 178,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,286. The firm has a market cap of $376.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $13.62.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRA shares. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 172,523 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.