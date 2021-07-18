Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0097

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $38.63 million and approximately $32.61 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.45 or 0.00301234 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,984,838,959 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.