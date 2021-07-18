Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OEZVY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC raised Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OEZVY remained flat at $$18.97 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $812.58 million for the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

