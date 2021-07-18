VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0448 on Major Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $99.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,559.56 or 0.99946526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00033714 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00051327 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003110 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,854,471 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.