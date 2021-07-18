Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.95% of Veritiv worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV opened at $58.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.49. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $910.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.20.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

