Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $233.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.