Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Stock Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Verso worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verso by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,732,000 after buying an additional 181,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Verso by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after buying an additional 52,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verso by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 101,408 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Verso by 22.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 551,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Verso by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 399,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. Verso Co. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.32.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

VRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

