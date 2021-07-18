Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $28.86 million and approximately $834,235.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,672.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.93 or 0.06001844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.51 or 0.01387668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.44 or 0.00377105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00132144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.05 or 0.00625323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.54 or 0.00390045 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.92 or 0.00296544 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,943,997 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

