Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Vertiv alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vertiv by 17.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,823,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,535 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $6,667,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 346.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 222,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 172,671 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Vertiv by 7.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 58.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 375,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 137,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.56. 1,848,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,011. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $27.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.