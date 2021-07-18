Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stake Lowered by Chescapmanager LLC

Chescapmanager LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,528,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,352 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises 3.3% of Chescapmanager LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chescapmanager LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Vertiv worth $30,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $114,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. 1,848,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,011. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $27.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

