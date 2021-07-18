Viacoin Price Reaches $0.38 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $217,483.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.00376490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,711 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

