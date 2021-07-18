ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Holdings Raised by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,471 shares during the period. ViacomCBS makes up 2.5% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $64,666,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth $1,353,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of VIAC opened at $40.29 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.