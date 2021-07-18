Viberate (VIB) Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Viberate has a total market cap of $5.83 million and $1.04 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.59 or 0.00798907 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Viberate is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

