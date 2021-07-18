Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VSQTF stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55. Victory Square Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.00.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
