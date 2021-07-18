VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Achieves Market Cap of $16.22 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $16.22 million and $748,571.00 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

