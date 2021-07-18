Vidya (VIDYA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $255,008.00

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $255,008.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.16 or 0.00830939 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,860,797 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

