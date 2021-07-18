VINchain Price Reaches $0.0036 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One VINchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VINchain has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $183,802.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VINchain

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

