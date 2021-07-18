Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Short Interest Up 42.2% in June

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 145,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

In other news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson purchased 50,000 shares of Vista Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,199 shares in the company, valued at $427,018.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,500 shares of company stock worth $72,420. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the first quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 368.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 764,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,631. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.