Vitae (VITAE) Price Hits $0.28

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $11,556.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

