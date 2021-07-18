Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,421 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Vital Farms worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1,712.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

VITL opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.42 million and a P/E ratio of 73.85. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $358,558.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,914 shares in the company, valued at $536,673.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,909 shares of company stock worth $12,825,941 in the last three months.

VITL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

